April in Review: A look back at this Month’s Weather

April was an interesting month weather wise in southern West Virginia. From snow to a tornado warning and everything in between we really saw it all this month. Lets go back and review it all in this months weather round up!

We’ll take it from the top and talk temperatures, I’m sure you’ve all noticed it has been colder than usual for this time of year. In fact 19 of the 30 days in April featured below average temperatures. 11 out of the 30 were above average. Just one day settled in as average on the month. Important to note, this is only showing if the reported HIGH temperature that day was below average. I did include the average low for the month which was in the 30’s so you can be sure we saw plenty of below average mornings too.



Temperature wise, our hottest high(s) were the 7th and the 29th both clocking in at 75°; while our coldest low was on the 15th coming in at 26°. Speaking of cold we had 9 days this month with lows at or below the freezing mark (32°).

Next up we break down precipitation, it has been a wet month for sure. Rain totals broke the 5 inch mark and then some in April with a grand total of 5.78 inches. That is 2.42 inches higher than normal. It rained at least a trace amount for 25 of the 30 days this month, and our largest daily rainfall total was 1.28 inches on the 8th. With all of this in mind it’s no surprise that this April ranks at #9 on the wettest Aprils ever!



Snowfall (if you can believe it) actually fell short of our normal for April, coming in at *only* 1.5 inches. 1.4 inches less than the normal April snowfall. A majority of our snow in April fell in one day, April 14th to be exact. We had trace amount snowfalls (meaning an immeasurable amount but it still covered the ground) on the 9th, 10th, and the 18th.

Last but not least, we’ll check in on the winds. It was certainly breezy this month, with only 2 days having less than 20 mph winds recorded. The 1st, with 19 mph, and the 5th, with 16 mph. There are a few obvious standouts here; the 8th and the 9th with 44 mph a piece, the 12th with 53 mph, the 21st with 49 mph, and finally the 29th with 41 mph. No record breaking wind gusts here, but still some impressive ones nonetheless.

This brings April’s “Month in Review” to a close, a big shout out to folks at NWS Charleston who provided all of the data you see here! I’ll see you next month for May’s “Month in Review”!