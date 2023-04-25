FROST ADVISORY: McDowell County through Wednesday Morning

A frost advisory is issued when temps are cool enough frost may develop. Cloud cover and light winds will certainly help mitigate the threat but sheltered areas like valleys have the possibility of frost by the pre-dawn hours. Farmers and gardeners with sensitive plants may want to protect them in any regard by covering plants for bringing them inside if possible.

Tonight remains hazy with a milky white sky making for a beautiful sunset. After which we cool off steadily through the 40s by midnight with the mid 30s for overnight lows. Deeper valleys may see patchy frost but light south winds will help keep temps a touch warmer than the last few nights.

Wednesday will start sunny but clouds will filter in throughout the day as a weak system continues to churn over the Great Lakes region. Our late season cool spell continues with morning temps in the 40s as we gradually climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. A mostly cloudy evening with only a small, isolated chance of a light shower for the eastern mountains as humidity levels rise. After sunset, clouds will once again fade for a calm overnight in the 40s.

Thursday morning we start out dry but clouds will quickly increase by mid-morning. A passing shower in the afternoon likely, but a better chance of rain for the evening hours as a warm front lifts north. Thursday night we’ll see more widespread steady showers lasting through our Friday. Highs inch up with warmer air into the upper 60s.





Friday moderate rain showers continue to work through the region which may impact the morning commute. By lunchtime, showers will become a bit more scattered and light. Don’t expect much sunshine as a gloomy afternoon unfolds. Temps are still in the 60s with southwest winds. By Friday night, showers tapper off with a few isolated showers sticking close to the eastern mountains.

Saturday we catch a small break in the rain but not completely dry. A few isolated showers throughout the day likely with several dry hours in between. Not exactly a great day for outdoor plans but overall, not a rainy day like Friday. Clouds are stubborn as we continue with the gray and gloomy feel. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s.



Sunday looks to start dry for most of us but the occasional light showers is possible. A few peeks of sunshine early will fade as clouds once again thicken up by the afternoon. Another weak system pushes in from the northwest this time set to bring a few rounds of moderate showers. Highs slightly cooler over Saturday as northwest winds move in dropping us into the low 60s for highs.

Monday lingering showers remain for the morning commute as clouds are stubborn to clear. Towards the eastern mountains, clouds will be a theme of the day while those towards the west will eventually see clouds thin enough for some sunshine. This won’t help temps as colder air is reinforced keeping daytime highs in the low 50s.

In your extended forecast the cold air is here to stay as we welcome in the month of May. With average highs in the upper 60s this time of year, many of us will be 10 degree below that. Overnight lows look to remain frosty as well. An unsettled pattern does look to bring beneficial rain just in time for those May flowers.

Despite the several rounds of rain expected this week, April overall has been very dry. Drought conditions for northwestern Pocahontas county and nearly every county showing below average precipitation this month so far means our ground is still very dry. Fire dangers will still be a factor going into May. Spring Fire Bans are still in place until May 31st for West Virginia.

TONIGHT

Chilly again, patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s

WEDNESDAY

Dry start, iso. chance of showers PM. Highs in the low 60s

THURSDAY

Dry start, moderate showers PM. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

AM showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Iso. shower early, better chance PM. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Dry start with showers PM. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

AM showers fade. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Clouds clearing, some sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers here and there. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Soggy day. Highs in the low 60s.