April showers possible Sunday with more this week

Our Saturday has been cloudy and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s for most of us. Lingering showers and a few snow showers at the higher elevations are tapering off this afternoon as high pressure builds in for the overnight. Calm winds, clear skies, and temperatures around the freezing mark could bring both patchy frost and even some patchy fog. Wyoming and McDowell counties are under a frost advisory until 9am Sunday.

Frost advisories until 9am Sunday. Other parts of our region will see frost too, but their growing season hasn’t started yet. Not in formal growing season = no advisory.

Your Saturday night forecast. Ignore the full moon graphic, the waning crescent isn’t an option. 🙂

Sunday looks to return to more seasonable temperatures, with highs reaching into the low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions will start the day but some light showers remain in the forecast, especially in the evening and overnight. The good news is that this won’t be a washout. There will be plenty of time to get out of the house and get outside.

Pretty decent Sunday in store. Not a washout, thankfully.

Starting up the week on Monday, the chance for showers lingers on the with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows around 40. Not the warmest day but definitely not the coldest we’ve seen.

Tuesday continues the chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder during the daylight hours. Some gusty winds, 25-30mph, are also possible Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the highlight of the week with a good dose of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. By Thursday we fall back into our unsettled pattern and stay that way into next weekend. On the bright side we do stay mild, not nearly as cold as this weekend, and a possible flirt with the 70 degree mark on Sunday. So stay tuned as it all unfolds.

Your latest 10-day forecast. April showers bring May flowers, if the deer don’t eat them first.

Winterlike temperatures still haven’t quite given up, but as we move through the end of April we will gradually warm back up. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Cool and clear, calm winds. Patchy frost and fog. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, chance of rain showers starting in the afternoon. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible, maybe a rumble of thunder. Windy during the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY:

Some rain chances move back in. Warmer with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with a scattered shower possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY:

A shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers possible, cooler. Highs around 50.