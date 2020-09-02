August in Review: A look back at last months weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Another month has passed us by, and it’s time to take a look back and see what happened weather-wise across southern West Virginia and Tazewell County! It was a busy month in the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab, from tracking severe weather to tropical remnants, we saw pretty much everything but snow!

Temperature-wise we ran hot all month long, while it wasn’t a top 10 hottest month like July was, it was still notable for the fact we were nearly 2°F above normal. To be more specific we were 1.9°F above our monthly normal for August. This makes five months we’ve seen this year with the average temperatures falling above normal (January, February, March, July, August).

Daily departure from that days normal average temperature

Some notable temperatures we saw this month:

Aug. 3: A high of 72° was recorded in Beckley, WV (Lowest maximum temperature of the month)

Aug. 10: A high of 86° was recorded in Beckley, WV (Highest temperature of the month)

Aug. 10: A low of 59° was recorded in Beckley, WV (First time Beckley saw temperatures in the 50’s since June 21 [50 Days])

August 2020 was a remarkable one for rain. We might not have had a record month temperature-wise but we sure did precipitation-wise. August 2020 ranks as the seventh wettest August ever recorded in Beckley, with 6.97-inches of rain falling over 31 days. Here’s the full top 10 list to see how it compares:

Top 10 Wettest August’s on record for Beckley, WV

Now the list above has a bit of a technicality attached to it. Midway through 1963 the location of the official reporting station changed places. Previously, it was located at the Beckley VA Hospital, before it was moved to the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. This, in a sense, can change exactly what and how the station is recording based on a variety of factors (look out for a WX Blog on this in the near future). So to look at the top 10 list above a different way, this was the second wettest August since the official climate site was moved to the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport in 1963.

With another above average month of precipitation behind us we also have to take a look at our yearly precipitation totals. We’re making a case here for one of the wettest years on record to happen. Here’s where we stand as of Aug. 31:

Monthly and Annual Rainfall comparisons to Average

August 2020 saw just more than double the normal precipitation for the month, not shocking it made the top 10 list when you look at it that way. With nearly seven inches falling it bumped our annual surplus of precipitation for the year above the double digit mark to 11.74-inches ABOVE average. That places us at a total of 41.4-inches for the year so far. Normally in an entire year we only see 41.19-inches of rain, so there’s no turning back now we’re officially above average for the rest of the year even if it doesn’t rain (or snow) for next three months.

Days with notable precipitation:

Aug. 12: 2.35″ of rain fell in Beckley, WV (Highest one day total for August 2020)

Aug. 26: The remnants of Hurricane Laura dropped 0.46-inches in Beckley, WV

This brings August’s “Month in Review” to a close, a big shout out to folks at NWS Charleston, NWS Blacksburg, and the NOAA Regional Climate Centers who provided all of the data you see here. I’ll see you next month for September’s “Month in Review”! – StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Liam Healy

