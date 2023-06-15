Tonight brings increasing clouds back to the region as our next storm system awaits for Friday – a weak cold front. Temperatures will dip back into the middle 50s.

Friday will have a few showers around in the morning, with a weak front crossing during the mid-morning hours. This day does not look to be a washout at all despite the front – in fact, we should see plenty of sun! But a few showers will be possible. Afternoon sunshine will allow temperatures to recover and we’ll see high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Saturday looks dry with high pressure back in control up to our northwest. It’ll slide east during the afternoon and allow a southerly breeze to kick in, with highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday is trending drier! The aforementioned high-pressure system for Saturday will hang around for another day and act as a pinball bumper to hold off any chances for rain until Monday.

Monday looks like a day for the umbrellas at this point, as an area of low pressure looks to work its way up the Ohio River Valley. A few scattered showers and storms are a good bet as a result. It’ll also be noticeably a bit more humid, with high temperatures near 80.

Tuesday keeps the chance for rain around, as our low pressure system slides southeast and then looks to stall in the Carolinas. Though the heaviest axis of rain at this point looks to remain to our south, occasional rounds of rain still look to be possible. Otherwise it’ll be another muggy day, with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday continues our threat for a few storms as our unsettled weather pattern continues. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, a summer pattern of weather looks to be the theme next week, which could be hanging for a little while in southern West Virginia, with high temperatures consistently near 80 degrees showers and storms looks to be a common trend. Though the risk is pretty low overall, any town that sees a couple of repetitive storms Monday through Wednesday will need to be watched for the potential for nuisance high water issues. Widespread issues are not expected. So, as we head into the start of the summer, a summer-like pattern will be hanging around! Don’t forget about the UV index, which will be running very high in the coming days, so burns will be easy to acquire!

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds. Lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Couple of sprinkles possible, still plenty of sun. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Staying dry! Mostly sunny, highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered storms possible. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY

Few scattered storms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Chances for rain and storms continue. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Plenty of sun, isolated storm. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Warm! Highs near 80.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Warm again! Highs in the lower 80s.

