Wednesday continues the good vibes of weather for the region with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming a couple of degrees into the lower and middle 70s, as a north-northwesterly breeze continues to usher in cooler and drier air. You’ll certainly notice the absence of humidity this week and there will be less cloud cover than what we experienced even on Tuesday!

Thursday is mostly sunny with highs back in the middle 70s, which is average for this time of year. A few clouds will be possible but otherwise, it’s another flawless day of weather.

Friday looks great not only for any outdoor plans but for high school football as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Kickoff for high school football games across the area will feature temperatures in the lower 70s dropping into the lower 60s by the end of games – fantastic!

Saturday looks beautiful as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s with low humidity – 10 out of 10 for weekend weather!

Sunday also as a result looks great, with temperatures similarly in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday keeps the dry weather pattern around, with highs in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. No chances for rain, just a few Toy Story-like clouds for the afternoon.

Tuesday provides a little warmer weather with an upper-level ridge building. We’ll see highs around 80.

Looking ahead, the beautiful weather in our region looks to continue at least through midweek of next week at this point. By then, a little bit of warmth and humidity looks to return which should pop us back up into the lower 80s for highs. Our next chance for rain does not return until next weekend! Enjoy the dry weather ahead and don’t forget about the UV index this time of year!

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s once again – five-star weather!

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny once again with highs in the upper 70s. High school football games look fantastic!

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs near 80.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with highs near 80.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and staying dry despite a little more warmth and humidity, with highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and warm, with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

An isolated shower or two with a little more heat and humidity but most are dry with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and remaining warm, with highs around 80.