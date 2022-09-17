Tonight will be yet another gorgeous night of weather! We will still have a couple of clouds sticking around in the early evening hours but after that we will be mostly clear for the rest of the night. It will also be a rather cool night as well with temperatures getting down into the upper 50s.

Sunday we still enjoy blue skies and sunshine as temps work their way up into the low 80s.

Monday will be the last full day without risk of showers for everyone. Blue skies and sunshine help push us a little farther into the 80s. Mountains can expect the low 80s while the lowlands will push towards the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to remain dry, but things are fluid at this point. As heat and humidity build in a stray mountain shower is possible but the risk if very low. Our broad area of high pressure is also a feature point to watch, as a series of short waves look to ride around the ridge, known as a ‘ring of fire’ pattern. If the area of high pressure remains strong, we will more than likely stay dry, but if it weakens, then our chances for storms increase. For now, we’re just keeping an isolated chance for a shower or two, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday will be much like our Tuesday with a touch more humidity. Temps once again push into the low to mid 80s. A few pop-up showers aren’t out of the question but again, most will enjoy mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be another rather nice day in this late summer patter we find ourselves in. As Tropical Storm Fiona continues to churn in the Atlantic, just off the U.S. coast, our warm and humid day could produce an afternoon pop-up shower but overall, most of us remain dry once again. Highs push into to 80s.

Friday will be another warmer than average day for this time of the year where will be in the upper 70s, low 80s. Because of the heat and humidity, we will have chances to still produce afternoon pop-up showers but most of us should still remain dry.

Saturday will be our best chance of rain yet this week where we could see some isolated showers in the afternoon hours. We will be partly to mostly cloudy but thanks to that our temperatures should drop down into the mid 70s.

In our extended forecast, things look to remain calm with temps above average. As the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues, we’ll be watching for changes in TS Fiona’s track as her path could influence our weather patterns in late September. All in all, the dry and nice weather looks to be winning out…so far.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Still mostly, still nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a few isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Few scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy still but only a stray afternoon shower. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy and mostly dry. Highs in the upper 70s.