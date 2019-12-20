Beautiful End to the Work Week







DISCUSSION: Friday is looking fantastic! Sunshine is back and temperatures will be even warmer than they were today. We will see highs work their way up into the mid and upper 40s. This is above average for this time of year. Our average highs are in the low 40s for the end of December. Overnight lows will still be a bit cool as we fall back to near the 30 degree mark, but that is above average as well.

The Day Ahead

The weekend is looking great as well. Temperatures on Saturday will be back in the mid and upper 40s and we are expecting plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be very similar, but slightly warmer as highs approach the 50 degree mark.

If you are beginning your Christmas Travel this weekend, most of the country is looking great. You could run into some delays in the south east from South Carolina to Louisiana and south. This would be all rain as temperatures will be mild. Heading up to the Pacific Northwest, you will run into rain in lower elevations and mountain snow from northern California all the way to Seattle. Other than that, it’s smooth sailing across the country for Saturday.

Saturday Holiday Travel

We kick off the short work week with more 50 degree weather. A storm system will pass to our south and east and could bring some clouds to places south and east of I 64 and I 77. Rain looks to be too far south, but a few showers can’t be ruled out in Tazewell county, just depending on where the storm tracks. We will keep the forecast dry for now, but may need to add a small rain chance for our southern counties.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 50s both days! Christmas travel still looks great, especially locally!

Boxing day also looks quiet. We will keep temperatures above average in the 50s with sunshine around. We will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things are looking a bit quieter. By Saturday some showers move in and they look to continue into Sunday. Temperatures before the rain arrives still look to be mild, but after Sunday we see them fall once more.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast



TODAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and clear. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sunshine! Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. A few more clouds south. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and warm with highs in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds around. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s before falling by Monday.





