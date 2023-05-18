Tonight features clear skies. It’s a cool and crisp night once again, with low temperatures dipping back into the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees.

Friday is yet another nice day of weather. We’ll begin the day with mostly sunny skies but by the afternoon, clouds will begin to be on the increase out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to push through Saturday. We will stay dry Friday but you will notice the clouds late, with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be wet at times, as a cold front will push through the region from the west. A few thunderstorms will be possible but the threat for severe weather will be very low overall. There will be some dry time as well, especially for the afternoon, with highs near 70.

Sunday looks really nice at this point behind the front, with plenty of sunshine expected and high temperatures dipping back into the lower to middle 70s.

Monday brings high pressure back toward the region, as it will be up to our north, keeping a cool northerly breeze around with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday continues the sunny conditions, with plenty of sun and highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday continues the really wonderful weather, with plenty of sun and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure looks to build early next week and last at least through the end of next week, which will toast us back up. We haven’t been back into the 80s for a hot second but we look to be flirting with that once again as we head into the middle and end of next week, with above-average looking temperatures appearing likely. With the ridge of high pressure in place, the weather during this timeframe should be quiet.

TONIGHT

Patchy fog, otherwise clear and cool, with lows near 50.

FRIDAY

A lot of sunshine once again. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

A few scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the first half of the day. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies return. Beautiful! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Another beautiful sunny day. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warm!. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, summer-like! Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warm once again. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

An isolated storm. Otherwise, dry and warm. Highs near 80.