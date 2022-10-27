Tonight feature partly to mostly clear skies, which will allow temperatures to drop quickly! We’ll end up all the way back down into the middle 30s – a few areas of patchy frost can’t be ruled out.

Friday bring a southeasterly breeze back into the area, which is a warmer and drier wind – so the temperatures we’ll be on the rise! Highs will be right around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. That will make for perfect conditions for high school football games, with temperatures at kickoff in the lower 50s dropping into the lower to middle 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm once again, with highs in the lower 60s out ahead of our next storm system. We will be dry so it’ll be a great day to get any last minute fall foliage photos as we begin to work on wrapping up the marvelous season in southern West Virginia and Virginia.

Sunday brings our next system closer to the region, especially by the afternoon. It’ll be close enough to where scattered showers will make a return late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Halloween unfortunately looks to provide more tricks than treats this year as of now. The aforementioned low pressure system will be nearby and that looks to provide a good chance for showers at times. We’ll fine tune this forecast as we get closer – but you may want to consider an umbrella to go with the candy bucket if your town’s trick-or-treat hours are on the holiday itself! Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with the clouds and showers around.

Tuesday’s rain chances have lowered, as it looks like our system will move out a bit quicker! This means after perhaps a morning sprinkle or two, we will have sunshine return to the region for the afternoon, with highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday returns the sunshine once again, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday brings in a few clouds, with perhaps a few showers with a storm down to our southeast. Highs will be around 60.

Looking ahead, there’s not any substantial cold weather spells looming ahead – so no snow threats for the next couple of weeks. However, it also doesn’t look overly warm either, with generally near seasonal conditions expected to persist into the first week of November. Keep in mind that with the leaves hitting the ground, it’s easy tinder for brush fires to start, so please be careful burning and follow the rules in place regarding burning!

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly clear. Chilly! Lows in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful for high school football! Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and warmer once again! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.