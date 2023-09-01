Tonight is yet another chilly night across southern West Virginia. Area high school football games look absolutely fantastic! We’ll see temperatures at kickoff in the lower 70s and we’ll dip back into the lower 60s by the end of our games – so you may consider a light jacket for the second half if you’re out on the cold metal bleachers! Temperatures will continue to fall back and into the middle 50s under mostly clear skies for lows.

Saturday is a great start to the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Though we’ll see temperatures slowly creep up through the holiday weekend, humidity levels will be held in check through Monday, so the weather will be pleasant! Pollen levels are about the only negative part of the weather, as they’ll be running very high. The UV index will be high, too!

Sunday cranks the heat a bit more as high pressure builds a bit more down to our south. This will give us a southerly flow with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Labor Day itself looks great with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s – it looks to be a great Labor Day holiday this year in southern West Virginia.

Tuesday keeps high pressure around but it’s getting toasty with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday features partly sunny skies and a touch more humidity, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday brings the chances for a few scattered showers, but at this point they look to remain widely scattered in nature with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday continues the chance for an isolated shower or two with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a pretty dry pattern we’re looking to see continue for next week in southern West Virginia. With that being said, the heat and building humidity will likely allow a few isolated showers to build by the afternoon by the middle to end of next week. Until then, we are dry! High temperatures also look to remain slightly above normal for this time of year – we should be in the upper 70s but we will likely keep high temperatures in the 80s for the next couple of weeks.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

LABOR DAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

A few scattered storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, isolated shower. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated showers. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.