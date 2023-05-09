Tonight brings cooler and drier air into the mix as a cold front shifts down to our south and east. Some patchy instances of fog will be possible in the river valleys with a very light northerly breeze, with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday features high pressure in control for the region! The center of this high will be up to our north toward Lake Erie and will therefore bring about a northerly to northeasterly air flow. This is a cooler air flow and will keep temperatures from rising too high, as we’ll see highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. By the evening, our wind will begin to shift to coming from the southeast, which is a warmer and drier air as our wind flow goes up and over the Appalachians.

Thursday will be much warmer as we make a run at 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be off to our east and that means a nice and warm southerly flow takes shape. It will be a beautiful day – watch the UV index which will be high for much of this week!

Friday begins to bring a touch more humidity into the picture out ahead of our next storm system, and that means we could see an isolated storm in the afternoon in what will be a bit of a summer-like pattern fro Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Saturday brings the chances for a couple more storms into the picture, primarily during the afternoon with slightly more humidity and a front nearby. Though there will be plenty of dry time, a few storms in the afternoon will be a good bet, which could drop some very localized heavy rainfall with our wind not being strong during the day. Highs temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Sunday features a better chance for scattered showers and storms with a front crossing. Expect the umbrella to be a handy accessory at times and we’ll be slightly cooler with clouds being a bit more common than Saturday, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday provides a good chance for showers at this point, with yet another front crossing. This front looks to bring some cooler air back to the region for the middle of next week, but only down to closer to normal conditions, with highs around 70.

Tuesday returns the sunshine with high pressure once again in control, with highs in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, next week looks to feature near seasonal weather, with highs in the lower to middle 70s. After Monday’s rain, another nice stretch of dry weather looks to be expected as our May flowers, including our state flower, the rhododendron, really begins to take full bloom.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Crisp! Lows in the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Hardly a cloud in the sky. Beautiful! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and toasty! Highs around 80.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated PM storm. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Few scattered storms, plenty of dry time. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY

Better chance for a few storms. Still plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

MONDAY

Showers likely – umbrella weather. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, crisp! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies, still dry! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Isolated sprinkle, mostly dry. Highs near 70.