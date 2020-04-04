Beautiful Saturday, April showers return Sunday



DISCUSSION: A gorgeous Saturday is well underway with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. We will be a bit more mild during the evening than what we have been the last few days, with no frost forecast. Lows will only drop into the 40s.

Quiet night as clouds start to build in.

We will start our Sunday off on a mostly dry note. This will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid and upper 60s yet again. Some stray showers might make an early appearance but the biggest chance of rain will be starting in the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain looks to continue during the overnight hours and into Monday.



Sunday will be warm but some showers will be around.

Some isolated showers will be possible on Monday, but we will continue to warm up. Highs make it back into the upper 60s and low 70s. There will still be some dry time during the day to enjoy the warmth.

More widespread rainfall will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will remain warm with temperatures in the low 70s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well. We look to remain unsettled through the rest of the week and even into the beginning of the weekend, but temperatures will remain mostly above average for this time of year.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.



TONIGHT:

Cool and quiet. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

AM showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60 and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns, possible rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled, but showers not as widespread. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

A stray shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and nice. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.