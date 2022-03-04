Tonight we stay mild for this time of year with lows getting back into the low 40s. We’ll see a few extra clouds this evening but all will remain dry. Friday night plans look in great shape as we kick off a beautiful weekend.

Saturday, clouds will be around but won’t be the most dominant item in the sky so expect a decent amount of sunshine. We look to remain dry as well. Winds begin to pick up throughout the day, gusts up to 25mph are likely. Highs look to push well into the 70s for just about everyone save the highest of elevations who will be in the mid to upper 60s. The record in Beckley was 74 degrees set back in 1961 giving us a chance to shatter records tomorrow.

Sunday, better chances for rain move in through the day. While mostly in the form of scattered showers, some steadier rain remains possible as well. Windy conditions are expected to continue as well with gusts up to 30mph throughout the day. Highs in the 60s and 70s are expected once more. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the day.

Monday, rain looks likely once again this time mainly through the evening as we wait for a cold front to pass. Winds will really ramp up during the day with another round of 30mph wind gusts likely ahead of and along the front. Some clearing ahead of the system will bring some sun in for part of the day most likely, but the closer to sunset we get the more clouds there’ll be. Rain moves in past the evening commute and will fall heavily overnight and into Tuesday. High temperatures Monday will be flirting with record levels across the region into the low to mid 70s!

Tuesday, rain will be heavy through the very early morning hours as our cold front passes. Rain will end fairly quickly throughout the morning, and some clearing is possible during the afternoon to let some sunshine in. We could see some mixing as we head through the early morning and before we dry out. Winds will still be an issue mainly east of the mountains where gusts will still reach near 30mph at times.



Wednesday, we’re dry through the day but arguably still a bit windy so be mindful of your outdoor furniture still! Sunshine will be plentiful so despite the wind it will be a pleasant albeit cool day to get outside as highs stick to the 40s.

Thursday, finds a few stubborn clouds hanging around and a stray shower here or there in the morning. While most of us should stay dry, taking the umbrella out the door with you won’t be a bad idea as we get stuck between two systems. Clouds thicken up once again Thursday night before more unsettled weather moves in for next weekend.

In the extended forecast, we can’t discount the shot at some late season snow based on current trends. Take this with a grain of salt though, we are in March and this is fairly far out, but not impossible. Timing wise we’re watching Friday into Saturday as another system marches through. More on this as we get closer.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

