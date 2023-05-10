Wednesday morning starts off cool with clear skies and light winds. A perfect set up for some patchy dense fog, especially where we saw rain Tuesday. As the morning sun rises, fog will burn off for a clear blue sky day and light winds. Temps warm nicely through the morning for the mid to upper 60s by lunchtime and upper 70s for highs.

Wednesday night, clear skies continue which will allow us to cool quickly after sunset. Evening plans look in great shape but those out after 9pm may want a light jacket as we drop into the 50s. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s by dawn.

Thursday is a rinse and repeat day from Wednesday with sunshine a plenty. Morning temps in the 50s warm up quickly into the upper 70s and low 80s. All around a nice day to enjoy.

Friday we start to see humidity rise as we start the day in the mid 50s. By the afternoon, many of us are making a good run at 80 degrees. Most will fall just shy in the upper 70s. As humidity pumps in a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms are likely towards the evening commute. Showers remain overnight into Saturday.

Saturday scattered showers begin our day and remain for much of our Saturday. Highs stay mild in the upper 70s. A few rumbles in the afternoon possible but by Saturday night, showers begin to fade some.

Mother’s Day, Sunday hosts a few showers in the morning possible with a better chance once again in the afternoon. Afternoon highs push back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday a few more showers in the morning pass through becoming more scattered by the afternoon. Some dry hours but an umbrella day for sure at times. Highs cooler a bit in the 70s.

Tuesday we dry out once again with sunshine and blue skies. Temps are slow to climb in the morning as we make a run towards the low to mid 70s by the afternoon.

In your extended forecast, we finally see a spring pattern unfolding as temps remain around seasonal averages and spring storms become more regular. The change to a spring like patter will help with rainfall totals which were lacking in April as we play catch up with a few rain makers.

