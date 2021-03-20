Beautiful Spring weekend, mild weather stays around

Saturday afternoon and evening are looking great for the two Virginias with sunny skies and mild temperatures. We are starting to see many signs of Spring, including some trees blooming along with those daffodils. Pollen counts will definitely be up as a result as we truly kick off Spring “allergy season”. Achoo!

Temperatures as of 4:13 pm 03/20/21.

Sunday we stay clear as like the day before with high pressure locked in. Temperatures are continuing their slow rebound into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some, along with copious amounts of sun. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Saturday night looks great.

Monday we kick the work week off with a decent day back into the 60s for most with sun and a few clouds. Probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had in some time!

Your Sunday forecast: Great!

Tuesday will be mild and the clouds will begin to return. We will stay dry with highs in the upper 50s for most, though rain chances move in overnight.

Wednesday is our next chance for rain showers, though it looks to be light and intermittent throughout the day. Steadier rain arrives late. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Thursday, rain is likely throughout the day and a few rumbles of thunder will be around, too. Highs still remain into the 60s for most so once again it’s not a cold rain that’s moving through. Flooding isn’t a concern either as this will mainly be just a beneficial rain that will help plants begin to grow.

Looking towards this coming weekend, unsettled weather looks to stick around on and off, and that pattern continues into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will at least seem to hold onto their above average tendencies for the time being, a welcome trend.

Your latest 10-day forecast.

Spring is nearly upon us, it's time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.



TONIGHT:

Dry and clear. Lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Sunny and very nice. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with rain possible late. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances during the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.