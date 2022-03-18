Friday, as we get ahead of a cold front temperatures will take a brief surge back to the upper 60s and near 70 for some as winds pick up out of the south. Most of the day will be dry and even sunny at times across the region. Clouds thicken up in the mid-afternoon and then rain, mainly in the form of scattered showers, pushes in through the evening and overnight into Saturday. Gusts up to 20mph are possible through the day as well. Severe weather doesn’t look likely for our region, but there is a marginal risk just off to our west.

Saturday, windy conditions continue across the region with gusts up to 30mph through the entire day. Showers will be around through most of the day as our cold front very slowly pushes through West Virginia and Virginia. Most activity will be focused to the morning though. Highs in can reach into the low 60s if the front doesn’t pass before noon. It’s not raining all day and there will be dry time to get outside, just have the rain gear ready to go.

Sunday, rain and snow along the mountains may spill over into our western counties throughout the day as upslope flow sets up behind our exiting front and low pressure. Outside of the mountains, it should remain all rain, but hit or miss. Overcast skies are expected for most, but out to the east some partial clearing is possible. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday as winds stay generally out of the north, we remain near average into the upper 50s and low 60s for most. Skies at least by this point do mostly clear out and the extra sunshine will certainly help to warm the area up through the day.

Tuesday, highs for most outside of the mountains return to the low 60s or at least very close to it. We do remain dry and sunny throughout the day, but clouds are expected to build in overnight in anticipation of out next rain chance.

Wednesday, rain looks likely throughout the day so be prepared to keep that rain coat handy. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Through the extended forecast, as our system from Wednesday moves out a shot of cooler air looking possible as highs for now are expected to take a tumble back to the 40s. This could lead to a few other issues, but for now it’s way to far out to talk specifics especially with how much this forecast can change!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



FRIDAY:

Dry start, Rain PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Spotty showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine returns, mountain showers. Highs in the 50s

MONDAY:

Clear, warmer. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lo 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/Snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

