Beautiful summer Saturday, scattered storm chances return Sunday

The rest of our Saturday afternoon and evening is looking quiet and dry thanks to high pressure in the region. Some fluffy cumulus clouds (the cotton-ball ones) in the sky isn’t enough to mitigate the UV index, though. With a high UV index this afternoon, don’t forget your sunscreen if you are going to be out enjoying the heat.

Tonight is a great roasting marshmallows night!

Sunday, we will see on and off showers and storms beginning around noon as our moisture feed off to the south continues to provide heat and humidity for them. Some of our storm chances throughout the day may also be influenced by a stalled-out frontal boundary off to our west stuck on the outer edge of a strong high pressure. Highs will be in the 80s. Storms aren’t all day and there will still be some dry time and sun to enjoy.



We’ll be dry in the morning hours but by afternoon, showers and storms will move in.

Current look at Predictor for Sunday afternoon.

Monday, despite upper-level high pressure, moisture flow from the south will bring a renewed chance for afternoon showers and storms. These will continue to be scattered in nature, so if enjoying outdoor activities continue to be vigilant for lightning/thunder. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Highs remain in the 80s.

Tuesday sees another rise of showers and isolated storms through the daytime. Most of these storms will be fueled by the sun coming through the cloud cover, so once the day ends so will most of the showers and storms. Highs will be back to the mid-80s for most.

By Wednesday, if you haven’t picked up on the trend we’re expecting rain and hot, humid conditions. Most rain will fall through the afternoon hours but a few showers in the morning can’t be ruled out. We’ll also have to be mindful of areas that have seen the most rain by now. A few places might be seeing additional run-off due to saturated ground conditions. Highs will be in the 80s again.



Warmer than average week until we hit the weekend – a cool way to kick off July!

As our stalled out front off to the west gains some steam and begins to move closer more widespread rain will start to come alongside the normal storms fueled by just how hot it is. All that means is more of us are likely to see rain than previous days. Highs stick the 80s.

In the extended forecast, the front finally passes and begins to cool us off but we’re not exactly dry yet. Highs return to the upper 70s, but rain chances hold on for now.

Your latest 10-day forecast.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered rain and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, thunderstorms, humid. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain still possible. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still chances for rain. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Still chances for rain. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.