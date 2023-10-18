Tonight features mostly clear skies, which will allow temperatures to fall back into the lower 40s. Enjoy a crisp and starry sky – stay warm though!

Thursday continues our warming trend, as we will see partly sunny skies to begin the day. Temperatures will warm up into the middle 60s for high temperatures, but by the afternoon, clouds will begin to be on the increase as our next system approaches. A stray isolated shower or two will be possible late, but most shower activity should hold off until after midnight.

Friday brings the showers back, as well as that gloomy feel as a result, with overcast skies and showers likely at times. We’ll see high temperatures only in the middle 50s. With a front crossing, our wind will pick up, which will linger through the overnight hours.

Bridge Day unfortunately continues to shape up to be a dreary day with occasional light showers, especially early. Though the showers will wane a bit in coverage in the afternoon, the overcast conditions will persist and so will the breeze. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected, which could complicate plans for BASE jumpers. High temperatures will be cool once again in the middle 50s.

Sunday brings the risk for a few showers, mainly over the mountains in the morning. We should see some afternoon clearing in the valleys but high temperatures will be chilly in the lower to middle 50s – we should be in the middle 60s this time of the year for highs! Sunday night has the potential to bring our first widespread frost into the region with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s under mostly clear skies – if you have any outdoor vegetation, consider yourself warned!

Monday sees the sunshine make a big return, but temperatures will be slow to rebound with a northerly breeze in place, as highs only reach the middle 50s.

Tuesday continues the sunny trend, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 60s with high pressure in control.

Wednesday keeps us sunny and warm, with highs in the middle 60s as high pressure continues its reign over the region.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to moderate a bit from the cold temperatures we have experienced recently and we should return to closer to normal for this time of year in the lower to middle 60s. Our pattern looks a bit calmer as well, with the looks of drier days ahead and less unsettled days as our pattern becomes a bit less active for the second half of October. As always, you can download the StormTracker 59 app, which has the interactive radar available for you to zoom in on your location so you can see any bad weather heading toward your direction – completely free!

