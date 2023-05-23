Tonight is another nice night in the region with temperatures dipping back into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday brings more fair weather, with high pressure continuing to dominate our weather pattern. High temperatures will once again be in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. This is the perfect timeframe to knock the grass cutting out with Memorial Day on the horizon. A weak cold front will push through Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours, but this system is really lacking any moisture to work with, thus keeping us dry in the two Virginias. The front will, however, cool us back down for the end of the work week as a northerly breeze kicks back in behind the front. Patchy dense fog will be a good bet behind that front Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday will be cooler behind that front but there will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure sets in from Canada. This will keep the northerly flow around, with highs in the lower 70s. It will be yet another beautiful day in the region!

Friday is when things begin to bear watching for the Memorial Day weekend and holiday. If an area of low pressure can form off the Atlantic Coast down toward Florida (and subsequently ride up along the coast to the north), then clouds and showers will be possible during the Memorial Day weekend and even into the holiday. If the area of low pressure does not form, we will be warm and dry – at this point, this is a setup that will need to be watched for a couple of days before the intricacies of this complicated setup become clearer. For now though, Friday looks dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday at this point looks to bring a few chances for showers with that aforementioned area of low pressure developing and heading north. This is not the kind of setup where a lot of rain is expected at all but a few showers can’t be ruled out in between partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday continues that chance for a few showers, with highs in the lower 70s. Again, to emphasize, our chances for rain are entirely dependent on whether a coastal low develops near Florida and heads north. If it does not form, we will be dry and we will have this fine-tuned for you here in the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab as the forecast becomes more clear.

Memorial Day is trending drier with that potential area of low pressure spinning away from us but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, beyond the potential for a low-pressure system to kick off a few showers for the weekend, it’s a dry pattern once again beyond that! After a few sprinkles still on Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure looks to set back into control for the end of next week with highs in the 70s pushing into the 80s by the end of next week. There is no sign of any big cooldowns on tap in our region anytime soon.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Cool and comfy. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny – another five-star day! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – a beauty! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, great end to the work week! Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible – does not look to be very impactful! Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY

A couple of sprinkles possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY

An isolated sprinkle, partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – warm! Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the lower 80s.