Tonight continues the trend of drier air here in southern West Virginia. With lower humidity, this will be a great time to give the AC a bit of a break and crack open the window for some natural cooling, as temperatures slide back into the middle 50s.

Tuesday will be ‘sun-sational’ with plenty of sunshine expected and low humidity once again with high pressure in control. We’ll see temperatures make a run at 80 degrees for highs but they will likely peak just short of that in many towns. With a UV index of 9 expected, don’t forget to lather up if you’re planning on being outside for extended periods of time.

Wednesday could pop an isolated shower up in the mountains with a slight increase in humidity as high pressure shifts off to our northeast. That will begin to bring a southerly flow back into the region. However, with that being said, the increase in moisture in the atmosphere looks to be minimal, meaning only a stray shower or two is expected at this point, with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday brings the risk of a few storms back into the picture with more humidity with our southerly breeze ushering in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A few scattered storms, capable of locally heavy rainfall will be possible. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Friday continues the risk for a few storms with Thursday’s setup still in place, as a typical Appalachian heat and humidity-induced storm pattern develops where afternoon storms pop up like popcorn. Many of us will be dry but a few rumblers will be around with highs in the lower 80s.

A front nearby Saturday could kick an isolated storm or two early but an area of high pressure to our north should help mitigate storm chances for the afternoon at this point. It’ll be a summertime day, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday keeps the chance for a few isolated storms, but again, neither day appears to be likely to see widespread showers and thunderstorms at this point, with high temperatures on Sunday in the middle 80s.

Monday keeps the risk for a few scattered storms, with highs in the middle 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a classic summertime pattern here in Appalachia, with temperatures near average in the lower to middle 80s and occasional rounds of storms, primarily formed by the heat and humidity in the afternoon. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has our interactive radar available to you at the push of a button and is completely free to allow you to zoom in on your town to see where the storms are in relation to you!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, beautiful! Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy, warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Scattered storms possible. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated shower, mostly dry. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated storm. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.