Tonight brings much quieter conditions back into the region. We’ll see temperatures dip back into the 50s once again with a northerly breeze.

Wednesday brings a cooler day to the region, as a backdoor cold front slides through during the early morning hours before dawn. This could provide a brief sprinkle before dawn in the region but most will be dry. Wednesday is going to be a beautiful day on the way, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures dipping back into the lower 70s for high temperatures – it will be a lovely day!

Thursday continues the beautiful weather trend with high pressure to our north. By the afternoon, that high pressure system will shift to our northeast, with a southerly breeze kicking back in. This means warmer days are on the way and we’ll see the mercury climb into the middle 70s for highs.

Friday is yet another nice day of weather. We’ll begin the day with mostly sunny skies but by the afternoon, clouds will begin to be on the increase out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to push through Saturday. We will stay dry Friday but you will notice the clouds late, with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday will still need a little fine-tuning, with the passage of another cold front expected but a couple hours’ worth of rain is a good bet at some point on Saturday with that aforementioned front crossing. We’ll see high temperatures still warm out ahead of the front in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday looks really nice at this point behind the front, with plenty of sunshine expected and high temperatures dipping back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. If Saturday’s front trends slower between now and then, we could see our chances for rain increase for Sunday but that does not appear to be the case at this time and instead looks to be a very pleasant day.

Monday brings high pressure back toward the region, as it will be up to our north, keeping a cool northerly breeze around with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure looks to build early next week and last at least through middle week, which will toast us back up. We haven’t been back into the 80s for a hot second but we look to be flirting with that once again as we head into the middle and end of next week, with above-average looking temperatures appearing likely. With the ridge of high pressure in place, the weather during this timeframe should be quiet.

TONIGHT

Patchy drizzle before midnight. Clearing toward dawn. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

More sunshine, nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A lot of sunshine once again. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Few showers, perhaps a storm or two. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies return. Beautiful! Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated storm chance once again. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny & warm. Highs near 80.