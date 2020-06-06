Beautiful Weekend!

Tonight any pop up showers we see this afternoon will die out as the sun sets. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s some fog is possible overnight so keep that in mind if you have plans later on tonight.

Sunday looks beautiful to end the weekend. Sunny all day so a perfect day to get out and enjoy the outdoors or finish up some yard work. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday Fishing Forecast

Starring off the work week beautiful as well Monday we stay dry and sunny. For the most part we start the week out with high pressure in control over the area with the heat cranked up. By mid-week we have to watch how Cristobal interacts with a system by the Great Lakes, that could bring us a healthy dose of rain and thunderstorms along with some tropical moisture. Keep checking back for more details as we get closer.

We are still watching Tropical Storm Cristobal. Those with interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor this storm closely as it is expected to make landfall along the Central Gulf Coast this weekend. Despite looking to make landfall in the Central Gulf Coast, the impacts from the storm will be felt from Florida to Texas!

Tropical Storm Chistobal

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out and sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY:

Highs in the low 80s. Looking dry!

TUESDAY:

Even warmer and still quiet. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavier rains possible. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the near 80.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. SUNDAY:

Quiet, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 70’s. TUESDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the low 70s.