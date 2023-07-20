Tonight brings the returned chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Though the severe weather risk overall is pretty low, the threat for locally heavy rainfall continues, as storms will be thriving in a moist airmass. The humidity continues through the overnight, with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

Friday the slow moving system that got stuck over the region the last few day will take its time leaving. A few lingering morning showers can be expected. By the afternoon, showers become more isolated with some sunshine returning the farther west you go. Highs stay close to the 80 degree mark. After sunset winds pick up some ushering in drier and cooler air as lows tumble into the upper 50s.

Saturday a few morning clouds hang tough in the eastern mountains but dare we say sunshine returns in force as high pressure builds into the region. Temps will run slightly cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels also look to dip some giving us a very comfortable day. Saturday night is looking fantastic as we work our way into the mid 50 which should give our AC’s a rest.

Sunday, a cool start boasts sunshine early on allowing us to warm steadily into the upper 70s for another comfortable day. However, it wouldn’t be 2023 if we didn’t have rain chances over a weekend. While we look to get most of the dayside dry, clouds build n for the evening with showers returning Sunday night as our next system moves in.

Monday is a day of sun and clouds but a southern system sits close enough a stray shower through the day can’t be ruled out. A better chance of storms in the afternoon as highs push back into the 80s.

Tuesday a few showers for the southeastern mountain counties will fade by mid-morning allowing for some sunshine through the afternoon. Temps return closer to average in the low 80s for highs.

Wednesday the heat, sunshine, and humidity are back for a typical summer day. A good pool day overall as the risk of storms is well outside our region. We’ll see a few nice days to follow.

In your extended forecast the soggy summer pattern returns as humidity level rise. Dry starts under humid days turn stormy in the afternoons. Temps, at least, look to remain near average with a few days pushing into the upper 80s by the end of July.

TONIGHT

Scattered downpours likely. Locally heavy rainfall. Lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Stubborn clouds, AM showers. Clearing late. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Continued clearing, sunshine, comfy. Highs in the upper 70s

SUNDAY

Sunshine then clouds build. Rain late night. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Some sun, t-storms poss. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

mix of sun & clouds. PM storms. Highs in the 80s

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds early. Sunny PM Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny day, Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunny & humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Rain returns. Highs in the low 80s.