Tonight continues the nice trend of weather that arrived Sunday in the two Virginias! We’ll have a some thick clouds with a weak disturbance down in the southern US causing clouds for our region tonight, which will help keep temperatures from dropping too far, with lows only dipping into the lower 50s tonight.

Tuesday continues the nice weather in our neck of the woods, as an area of high pressure that extends all the way up into the plains states continues to control our weather. An interesting note over the past few days – the wildfire smoke from the Alberta, Canada area that continues to fill our skies has been keeping temperatures held down a couple of degrees and that looks to be the same for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday brings more fair weather, with high pressure continuing to dominate our weather pattern. High temperatures will once again be in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. This is the perfect timeframe to knock the grass cutting out with Memorial Day on the horizon. A weak cold front will push through Wednesday evening, but at this point we look to remain dry. The front will, however, cool us back down for the end of the work week as a northerly breeze kicks back in behind the front.

Thursday will be cooler but there will still be sunshine as high pressure sets in from Canada. This will keep the northerly flow around, with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday is when things begin to bear watching for the Memorial Day weekend and holiday. If an area of low pressure can form off the Atlantic Coast (and subsequently ride up along the coast to the north), then clouds and showers will be possible during the Memorial Day weekend and even into the holiday. If the area of low pressure does not form, we will be warm and dry – at this point, this is a setup that will need to be watched for a couple of days before the intricacies of this complicated setup become clearer. For now though, Friday looks dry with highs around 70.

Saturday brings the chances for a couple of showers – not a washout by any stretch – with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday continues that chance for a few showers, with highs in the lower 70s. Again, to emphasize, our chances for rain are entirely dependent on whether a coastal low develops near Florida and heads north. If it does not form, we will be dry and we will have this fine-tuned for you here in the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab as the forecast becomes more clear.

Looking ahead, beyond the potential for a low-pressure system to kick off a few showers for the weekend, it’s a dry pattern once again beyond that! After a few sprinkles still on Tuesday, high pressure looks to set back into control for the middle to end of next week with highs in the 70s and returning close to 80 degrees by the end of next week. Still no signs of any real cold arctic spells!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, comfy. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – another five-star day! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny – a beauty! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible – does not look to be very impactful! Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY

A couple of sprinkles possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY

An isolated sprinkle, partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – warm! Highs near 80.