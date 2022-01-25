Below Average Temperatures Continue Tuesday, Dangerous Cold Tonight

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northwestern Pocahontas county from 10 pm tonight to 10 am Wednesday

Tuesday, we’ll see snow showers through the early morning hours quickly come to an end as moisture exits the area along with our fading low pressure. This will make for a slow start to the day for some as roads are likely to be slick and in some cases snow-covered across the high elevations. These will mainly be secondary and side roads. Some nuisance flurries could remain but should contribute little to any existing snowfall. Highs in the low 30s are expected to start, but temperatures fall quickly during the day.

Wednesday, we quickly dry out as high pressure moves into the area bringing clearer skies to the forecast. Those clearing skies will bring dangerous cold back for the morning though, with most walking out the door to the low teens and single digits. Highs won’t be much better, only climbing into the 20s as winds come out of the northwest.

Thursday, we start out brutally cold once again into the single digits and teens. We do at least stay dry for the daylight hours with sunshine holding on through the morning. Clouds will build in during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front and a few light snow showers are possible overnight into Friday. Winds out of the south will get us above the freezing mark to the mid-30s for most.

Friday, snow showers and steady snow are likely across much of the area as a cold front passes through. Snow will be persistent and could be heavy at times, for now we’ll hold off on potential accumulations but this will be another widespread accumulating snow for sure. Travel will be slow across much of the region as a result. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s are expected. Overnight lows into Saturday will return to the low teens and single digits.

Saturday, lingering upslope snows will continue through the morning for areas west of the mountains adding some minor additional accumulations to the region. In the highest elevations it is likely we see snow continue to fall into the afternoon and early evening before shutting down. Highs will be into the 20s by the afternoon keeping wind chill a big factor.

Sunday, after another very cold start, typical of this January, into the single digits we will swing back up to the low 30s for highs during the afternoon. Partially due to some sunshine, and partially due to a weak wind more or less out of the south.

Monday, a few snow showers are possible across the region as a weak wave of low pressure rolls south out of the great lakes. This will lead to some issues with travel during the day as any snow that falls likely won’t have an issue sticking with highs only into the low 30s.

In the extended forecast, we’re looking drier as trends are for our active pattern to begin to quiet down. If you’re sick of the cold the trends look to be in your favor too, as we start to see the first signals of warmer weather show up in the 10-Day.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry, but cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Widespread snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

AM snow, clearing late. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Warmer. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy, with some isolated snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and rain. Highs in the 50s.