For West Virginia, March 20th is the official start of the spring 2023 season, set to arrive at 5:24 PM this evening, with the Spring Equinox. It is also the start of West Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week running March 20th – 24th. The National Weather Service in Charleston hosts the event to better prepare our state for the upcoming storm season.

Your StormTracker 59 Team is participating with a daily severe weather topic all week long. Friday’s topic covers an element of severe weather that is simply shocking for several reason: Lightning. The raw power and fun fact of lightning with some photos taken by our own Meteorologist Bradley Wells. Join us on air at 6am, 7am, 6pm, or 10pm Monday- Friday for our special weather presentation.

Your Detailed Forecast

GOV. JIM JUSTICE ISSUES STATE OF PREPAREDNESS FOR ALL 55 WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES:

A State of Preparedness allows local and state emergency officials to coordinate with each other to move supplies and manpower to areas of the state expected to see active emergency situations. This is more a planning phase than an action phase like those found in a State of Emergency. For West Virginians, this simply means to monitor weather information and remain weather aware throughout the day by watching local conditions.



FRIDAY’S EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK

(Flash Flooding Risk)

Friday will once again be a warm day despite the passage of a cold front in the overnight hours. Showers will be steady at times for the morning hours with some heavier rain likely by mid morning as a warm front lift north through the region. Early evening a line of thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected. Rain amounts north of I-64 will run half to one inch. South of I-64 only a quarter to half an inch. The one two punch from cold to warm fronts will keep temps near the 70 degree mark. We’ll catch a small break in the rain overnight Friday but our next front set to move in Saturday morning.

More clouds & rain – Cooler Temps / Less rain & more sun – Warmer Temps

Saturday showers will still be with us through the morning hours as another cold front begins to push across the region. A few broken lines of scattered showers then a slow but gradual clearing for the afternoon as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Not before many of us make a good run into the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY NOTE: With the passage of our cold front early in the morning, after the rain exits, the wind enter the region from the west. Sustained winds 15-20mph at times throughout the day. Wind gusts pushing 25-30mph here and there. While this will help bring in drier air, it may cause some issues locally with isolated flickering power and power outages. Winds will subside through the overnight.

Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day as sunshine greets us out the door and remains with us all day long. Temps are a bit sluggish in the morning but we warm up nicely by the afternoon returning to the 60s. Over all, not a bad recovery after a cold front like we saw on Friday. Overnight lows once again drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s under clearer skies.

Monday clouds thicken for our morning hours with a few sprinkles returning but overall many will stay dry through the start of the day. Afternoon highs still push towards the 60s but clouds and scattered showers really start moving in as a weak system pushes in. Evening plans will still need an umbrella but the system will be pushing out by this time. Overnight just a few lingering showers as we cool back into the low 40s.

Tuesday is another gloomy day as those spring showers really start to live up to their name. Temps will be cooler thanks to Monday’s system as we struggle our way to the low 50s by the early evening hours. Showers will begin to tapper off Tuesday evening for a short break before rain returns Wednesday.

Wednesday we dry out for a spell and bring back the sunshine. It’ll be a cooler morning as we start the day in the 30s but we warm up nicely with afternoon highs topping out in the 50s for a near average day. We’ll cool down once again after sunset into the 20s as clear skies allows the heat of the day to escape.

In your extended forecast, temps still bounce around a bit as we bounce around the 40-60 degree mark for afternoon highs from day to day. The unsettled patter continues which is fairly typical of the season. With April just around the corner, those showers will certainly help bring in the May flowers as those showers are already having a big effect on our pollen counts.

With spring officially underway remember spring fire season bans are enforced for both Virginias. Ban times vary by state however the rules are similar. Only burn vegetation, remain with your fire at all times, have a safety perimeter of at least 10 feet around your fire, and be sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving it. This time of year, brush fires can happen quickly, potentially leaving you on the hook for fines, damages, and lawsuits if found to be burning outside of state guidelines.

FRIDAY

Widespread showers. Some break, very brief late. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Lingering AM showers fade through the day. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and nice. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Hit and miss showers return. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

Steady rain AM, clearing late. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine Returns. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Dry start, mostly cloudy PM. Rain late. Highs back in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY

Sct. showers here and there. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Soggy pattern continues. Highs in the low 60s

SUNDAY

Spotty showers, some dry hours. Highs in the low 60s



