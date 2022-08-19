Tonight could still squeeze an isolated shower or two out much like what we have experienced the previous couple of nights. Patchy fog will once again be an issue as you’re waking up Saturday morning, with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday is the last day for the State Fair of West Virginia and we’ll see decent conditions! It’s looking drier than what we were looking at a couple of days ago, with just a few isolated downpours around much like today and temperatures warming up to around 80 degrees. Don’t forget about the sunscreen this time of the year!

Sunday’s storm chances do increase, with a cold front approaching to the west and slightly more moist air working its way into our region out ahead of it. Scattered thunderstorms as a result are a good bet, with highs in the middle 70s.

Monday will also bring scattered showers and storms into the region. Some storms over these two days could have some gusty wind associated with them as well as small hail and the threat for locally heavy rainfall, though all of these risks will be isolated. Highs will once again be a little cooler with more clouds and rain showers around, with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday will feature a slow clearing of the skies as high pressure begins to take control, with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday features plenty of sunshine and warmer conditions as high pressure really begins to grip the region. The lack of humidity should keep us dry, with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday will basically be a carbon copy of Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s – how about that, three dry days in a row!

Friday will begin to feature isolated storm chances with a touch of humidity coming into play, and it’ll be hot, with highs all the way up into the middle 80s!

Looking ahead, we’ll be experiencing a brief increase in temperatures next weekend through the early part of the following week, but it does look much cooler once again right about time we begin the month of September. We are not in a pattern favorable for heavy rain, so areas that have experienced that over the last couple of weeks will begin to dry out finally!



TONIGHT:

Isolated shower or two before midnight, patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated PM showers, a lot of dry time! Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered downpours likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and summer-like. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated shower, otherwise toasty! Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

Showers likely at times. Highs in the upper 70s.