Better Rain Chances for Tuesday

Monday night will bring increasing clouds to southern West Virginia. We will stay dry, but after 2 or 3 AM a few light showers will be possible and these continue into the morning commute. Temperatures will be cool for this time of the year with many dropping into the mid and upper 50s. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog heading out the door.



Tuesday brings the best chance for showers and thunderstorms in our 10 day forecast. Scattered showers and storms will move through on and off throughout the day. Severe weather is not a concern and flooding isn’t a big concern either. Watch for some high water issues in spots that see continuous or heavy showers. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and that will keep our temperatures cool in the low and mid 70s.

Wednesday will be more of the same with chances of afternoon showers and storms possible. Not for everyone and not all day and we remain cooler with highs in the upper 70s for most. A few 80s for the coalfields won’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Thursday continues to see a scattered rain chance, mainly in the afternoon and we make it back to average with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll have a few hours of sunshine between the shower threat. Friday will see scattered hit and miss rain chances once more but we’ll start to warm up into the low 80s. Still not enough rain to help our dry spell out.

Saturday looks to dry out with warmer and more humid air filtering in. All in all a nice day with highs in the low 80s and cooler in the mountains.

Sunday remains dry for most with a scattered chance of an afternoon shower and the heat returns with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows tick up as well back into the low 60s.

In the extended forecast a big warm up is in store as we start to see the return of the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Still a bit unsettled with daily afternoon chances of storms.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. A Shower after 2 or 3 AM. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Best chance for rain this week. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, iso. pm shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Iso. PM showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scat. PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Warming up w/sct. showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Hotter with sct. storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Typical August day. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.