Tonight brings the chance for a brief isolated shower with a frontal boundary nearby to our north. The best chance for a shower will be over the WV mountains in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties but anyone could see a brief shower. It’s a muggier night in store, with low in the middle 60s.

Thursday brings forth a slightly better chance for a couple of storms with that weak frontal boundary still nearby. If anything, these storms will be heat busters in the afternoon as many of us will make a run at 90 degrees. It’ll be a hot afternoon for the kiddos heading off the school bus! Any storm that does form will be capable of small hail and perhaps a strong wind gust or two given the energy in the atmosphere.

Our hottest temperature so far in Beckley is 88 degrees and the hottest in Bluefield is 86 degrees – both of these values will be vulnerable to being broken with the heat around Thursday into Friday.

Friday keeps the heat cranking, but a weak cold front to our northwest will provide some relief for the weekend. Other than a couple of isolated storms, it will be yet another hot day in southern West Virginia, with highs around 90. Once again, any storm that does fire up along that front will be capable of small hail and perhaps a strong wind gust or two given the setup.

Saturday is slightly cooler behind our front. An area of low-pressure riding along that passing front to our south may be close enough to pop an isolated shower or two, but most of us will be dry, with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday is a great looking day overall, with high pressure setting in to our north. As a result, partly sunny conditions are expected with highs near 80 and lower humidity. A brief isolated mountain shower can’t be ruled out but most will be dry.

Monday keeps a stray isolated shower or two around but much of the day is trending dry with high temperatures near normal for this time of year in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday continues the chance for an isolated pesky shower or two, though plenty of dry time is still expected, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high pressure in control with our slightly cooler temperatures expected once again, with highs in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, it’s a toasty pattern that looks to continue in southern West Virginia through the work week but there are signals for slightly cooler air for next week and beyond. We’re still watching a very active Atlantic hurricane season for the possibility of changes in our long-range forecasts so if you have big plans in the next 2 weeks, watch the forecasts closely!

TONIGHT

Isolated shower. Muggy, lows in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Hot with a few storms. Highs near 90.

FRIDAY

Hot with isolated showers. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, isolated mountain shower. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Few showers, plenty of dry time. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – nice stretch of weather! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.