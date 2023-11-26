Tonight features rain showers, which will be steady at times. Roadways will be wet, so watch for hydroplaning! Temperatures will slowly drop through the 40s and into the 30s. As we approach dawn, temperatures will drop below freezing, with a few snow flurries possible. Only the highest mountain peaks will see any snow accumulation, which will be light even those spots. However, with temperatures dropping below freezing, watch for black ice on area bridges and overpasses. With wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible, wind chill values will drop into the 10s toward dawn.

Monday will be damp, dreary and cold to begin the day, but as we head into the afternoon, we’ll begin to see our clouds break. Snow showers will be possible through the mid-morning, though no accumulation is expected. In addition, breezy conditions will once occur, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible.

That stout westerly breeze in combination with clouds will prevent temperatures from moving much in the area, as we will see highs only in the mid 30s. Wind chill values will be in the 10s and low 20s during the afternoon and will drop into the single digits overnight. Don’t forget about the pets overnight – they don’t like that chill either!

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region, but with a strong Canadian high pressure system to our north, high temperatures will be stuck into the 30s once again. We’ll be lucky to reach freezing and it will once again be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph in the lowlands and 40 mph up in the mountains. That will keep wind chill values down into the 10s and 20s once again during the afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs only in the mid 30s after a morning start near 20.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies with an area of high pressure building down to our south. It’s still yet another breezy day, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible but we’ll see high temperatures rebound into the mid 40s with a west to southwest breeze kicking in after a brutally cold start – some of us will be in the 10s to begin the day with wind chill values down into the single digits once again!

Thursday sees high pressure shift to our southeast and that will give us a more direct southerly flow and begin to warm us up solidly. We’ll make a run at 50 degrees, which is average for this time of year under mostly sunny skies.

Friday keeps the slow warming trend in place with highs warming into the low 50s. Skies will increase in cloud coverage with a warm front scooting through in the morning and a cold front passing through in the evening. Shower chances look to increase throughout the day, with the best chance being toward the evening.

Saturday continues the chance for a few sprinkles during the morning, but we should see clearing skies by the afternoon with high temperatures still near normal in the low 50s as another area of high pressure looks to take control to our west.

Sunday looks dry to begin the day but we’ll see chances for rain on the increase as we head into the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to rebound to near normal temperature-wise as we wrap up the month of November and head into the last month of 2023. Our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year’s wintry season. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has an interactive radar for your location that you can zoom into at any time for those outdoor plans – completely free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Rain likely, switching to snow flurries toward dawn. Lows around 30.

MONDAY

Morning flurries. Afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 30s, wind chill values in the 10s and 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – cold! Highs in the low 30s. Wind chill values in the 10s and 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, PM sun. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine early, shower chances late. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.