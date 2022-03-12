WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES FROM 1AM TO 10PM SATURDAY; FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS AND SOUTHEAST NICHOLAS COUNTIES FROM 1AM SATURDAY TO 3AM SUNDAY; FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER FROM 1AM SATURDAY TO 1AM SUNDAY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER, TAZEWELL, GILES AND BLAND COUNTIES FROM 1AM TO 7PM SATURDAY; FOR SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS COUNTY FROM 1AM TO 10PM

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties from 1 AM Saturday until 1 AM Sunday. Gusts 40-50 MPH on the highest peaks are possible.

By Saturday morning everyone will see snow on the ground and travel will likely be slick. Through the rest of the day we’ll see snow slowly get relegated to the mountains and areas west as our cold front moves out and upslope snows begin across the region. This will contribute to higher snowfall totals through our western counties! Travel could be difficult at times all day, but the morning will be worse.

Snow isn’t the only hazard Saturday, strong winds and much colder temperatures will also be moving in. Gusts up to 30mph are expected for most of the region, with the mountains and the high ridges seeing gusts up to 40mph. This will help to drop wind chills into the single digits and even below zero by the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. Strong winds, and fluffier upslope snows will also cause visibility issues through Saturday afternoon as well.





Snow totals will range from 1-3 inches in our eastern counties and 3-5 inches to the west where we see the changeover to snow earlier. The mountains could pick up a healthy amount by Saturday night as upslope snow showers continue through the afternoon. Up to 8 inches of snow through western Greenbrier, Pocahontas and even parts of mountainous eastern Fayette county is not out of the question.

Sunday, we should see clearing skies through most of the day with more widespread sunshine possible by the afternoon, especially east of the mountains. Despite only climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s a lot of the snow will begin to melt due to the high sun angle we see in March.

Monday, we’re considerably clearer and warmer across the region. We’ll see sunshine through a majority of the day with highs making a swift return back to the 50s for most. Any snow that survived on Sunday will melt on Monday.

On Tuesday, overall most will remain on the drier side as we kick off a quieter period in our weather. Clouds will limit our true potential temperature wise but we should still make it to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday looks to be our last dry day and we are warm with temperatures making it into the 60s with lots of sunshine. We will see clouds increase during the evening before showers build in by Thursday morning.

Thursday, with the return of a more active pattern we’ll build the risk of seeing a few showers but widespread rain is looking unlikely across the region here. Clouds will still be a common feature despite the drier conditions. Highs in the upper 50s.

Through the extended forecast we remain unsettled across the region with a bit of a rollercoaster expected temperature wise as we rise up through the 60s and then drop back to the 40s.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Some accumulation. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

AM mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A spotty shower. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with spotty showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking likelier. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Spotty showers, overnight mixing. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Mountain mixing. Rain elsewhere. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

