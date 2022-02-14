WIND CHILL ADVISORIES:

Western Greenbrier County in West Virginia until 9 AM Monday, February 14th

Western Pocahontas County in West Virginia until 10 AM Monday, February 14th

Cold air with west winds 5-15mph will make it feel dangerously cold. Hyperthermia and frostbite can occur in 30 minutes on exposed skin.

VALENTINE’S DAY, Monday starts off with a few clouds and mountain flurries but we gradually clear up by the afternoon. Winds shift out of the west 10-15mph so expect it to feel much colder than it actually is. Highs stay chilly in the upper 20s for most with a few low 30s.

Tuesday, mostly clear skies aided by a southerly wind will help to bring temperatures back up into the upper 40s for most. High pressure will be in control for a few days, bringing in a nice mid-week for most.

Wednesday, we continue the warming trend as we set up ahead of another cold front. Highs in the mid-50s are in store for many across the region, but we will have to watch for increasing clouds and wind throughout the daytime.

Thursday, we reach another peak in our temperatures with many trying to climb to the upper 50s and low 60s once again as winds get gusty again. Gusts up to 35mph are likely as our front moves through. Rain will begin early the day becoming heavy at times through the afternoon as the front pushes in. Some mixing and even some snow showers are possible behind the front as temperatures crash overnight.

Friday starts off with some lingering snow showers across the mountains as clouds hold tight along the western flank of our region. Clouds will clear out as the day goes on, but as we all know upslope can be stubborn. We’ll still be fairly windy too with gusts up to 25mph through the morning bringing wind chill back into play for most of the day as temperatures stay near the low 30s.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun as we try to clear out a bit. Temps return to normal around the mid-40s for most of us with the mountains being the exception in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the afternoon all of us should see clear skies and lots of sunshine.

Sunday, we continue to climb back up temperature-wise into the low 50s for most. High pressure is back and will be hanging around for a few days leading into a stretch of very mild and dry weather.

In the extended forecast, we’re very mild and quite dry across the region as high pressure settles in. There are some weak signals for a system to come together right near the end of this time frame but for now, it doesn’t look like much.

MONDAY:

Clearing snow showers, cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clear. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs near the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 50s, nearing 60.

FRIDAY:

Morning upslope snows then clearing PM. Highs in the upper 30 low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine and average. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry, some clouds build late. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

