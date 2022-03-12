WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES FROM 1AM TO 10PM SATURDAY; WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 12AM, WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 1AM SUNDAY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS COUNTY FROM 1AM TO 10PM SATURDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties from 1 AM Saturday until 1 AM Sunday. Gusts 40-50 MPH on the highest peaks are possible.

Tonight snows come to an end but don’t expect that to mean clear roads. Wind gusts over 20mph will cause blowing snow to recover roadways. Road temps drop fast after sunset leading to refreezing of snow melt from the afternoon sun. Air temps also drop fast back into the teens and single digits. Wind chills will make it feel 10-15 degree colder than that. A good night to stay inside for sure.

Sunday, we should see clearing skies through most of the day with more widespread sunshine possible by the afternoon, especially east of the mountains. Southwest winds still breezy at times 10-15mph gusting to 25mph. Despite only climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s a lot of the snow will begin to melt due to the high sun angle we see in March.

Monday, we’re considerably clearer and warmer across the region. We’ll see sunshine through a majority of the day with highs making a swift return back to the 50s for most. Any snow that survived on Sunday will melt on Monday.

On Tuesday, overall most will remain on the drier side as we kick off a quieter period in our weather. Clouds will limit our true potential temperature wise but we should still make it to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday looks to be our last dry day and we are warm with temperatures making it into the 60s with lots of sunshine. We will see clouds increase during the evening before showers build in by Thursday morning.

Thursday, with the return of a more active pattern we’ll build the risk of seeing a few showers but widespread rain is looking unlikely across the region here. Clouds will still be a common feature despite the drier conditions. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday showers continues in a scattered nature but we continue to warm back up into the low to mid 50s. Shower chances continue into the evening with lows staying relatively mild in the low to mid 40s.

Through the extended forecast we remain unsettled across the region with a bit of a rollercoaster expected temperature wise as we rise up through the 60s and then drop back to the 40s.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Bitter cold, clearing. Lows in the teens and single digits

SUNDAY:

AM mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A spotty shower. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with spotty showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking likelier. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Spotty showers, overnight mixing. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Mountain mixing. Rain elsewhere. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Clear, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s & low 50s.

