Bitter Cold Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from until 7 PM Tuesday for Pocahontas and Western Greenbrier counties.

Current winter weather advisory.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting 7 PM TUESDAY night and will remain in effect until 7 AM Wednesday for Western Greenbrier county. It will remain in effect until 8 AM Wednesday for Western Pocahontas county.

Wind Chill Advisory

DISCUSSION: Tonight’s low temperatures will be the coldest of the season so far. We also remain gusty, so wind chill will be a big concern. When the wind gets going, temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits and even below 0! Actual temperature will be in the low teens and single digits for some. Bundle up as you head out. Also watch out for some icy patches as whatever is wet, refreezes as road temperatures drop.

Tonight’s Forecast

We should see a slight improvement by Wednesday with highs back in the 30s, but we’ll be in for another chilly night as temperatures close to 20 degrees. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold! We will see plenty of sunshine though!

The Day Ahead

Our temperatures will slowly climb towards the end of the week. Highs will return to the 40s by Thursday and Friday and we should be pretty close to normal by the following weekend. This period is looking pretty quiet at the moment as far as precipitation goes.

Temperature Trend

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Drying out, but extremely cold and breezy. Lows in the teens. Wind Chills in single digits. Watch for refreeze.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again, but warmer than Tuesday. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 50s.