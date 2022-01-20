Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES GOES INTO EFFECT AT 10PM THURSDAY UNTIL 10AM FRIDAY MORNING

Tonight, temperatures fall back to the single digits across much of the region leading into the risk for dangerous cold across the region. It won’t take much wind to make it feel like its below zero, so make sure you’re properly dressed if you plan to be outdoors at all. Remember the four P’s of dangerous cold, “People, Pets, Pipes, and (Tire) Pressure”. We clear things out heading through the evening and look to be dry by the morning. Watch for icy patches.

Wind chill values will be below zero throughout the evening. Winds aren’t particularly gusty, but with temperatures in the single digits, you don’t need gusty winds to make your wind chill values dangerously low. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas counties from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Friday morning.

Friday we remain cold as dry northern air moves in. Highs will only climb to the low 20s and the upper teens during the day, even with just a light breeze it will feel quite a few degrees colder too. Overnight Friday will be dangerously cold too, with lows in the single digits again.

Saturday, a coastal storm forming along the remnants of an old cold front forms off the coast of the Carolinas. Impacts here are minimal but a few stray snow showers from the western edge of the storm could pass through some of our southern counties (Giles, Bland, Monroe) otherwise most of us see partly cloudy skies. We’ll end up a bit milder too, only getting near the 30s but it is an improvement.

Sunday, we’re still cold. That’s not going anywhere fast this January. Highs will be similar to Saturday with most sticking to the upper 20s and low 30s, sunshine will return for everyone before clouds build back in later on in the evening. A few snow showers will be possible after dark.

Monday, as a weak low pressure slides out of the Great Lakes a few snow showers through the day are likely as moisture gets caught in the mountains. Accumulations will be negligible it looks like, but anything that does fall will stick. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Tuesday, a few more snow showers are on the table but overall much like Monday it doesn’t look to be anything more than a nuisance, particularly along the mountains and areas west. Highs once again stick to the 30s.

Wednesday looks a fair bit colder than the first two days of the week with highs falling back to the mid-20s as winds swing back out of the north. Clouds will slowly break up during the day bringing in some sunshine at least for much of the area which will help (a little) with the cold.

In the extended forecast, we’re continuing to monitor quite the cold January for the East coast. No real signs of a warm-up are on the table through the end of the month.

TONIGHT:

Drying out. Bitter cold with dangerous wind chills. Lows in the single digits with wind chill below zero.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out, chilly. Highs in the 20s and teens.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet, but cold. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Cold with highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Nuisance snow showers in the mountains. Cold with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clearing. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry, but cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold and dry. Highs in the 20s and 30s.