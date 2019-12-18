Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight







DISCUSSION: A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES FROM 7 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 8 AM THURSDAY MORNING. Wind chills in the advised areas could be as low as -15 through the overnight hours.

Wind Chill Advisories

Tonight will be very bitter. Any lingering snow showers will wrap up and clouds will start to clear. Clear skies will allow our temperatures to drop into the low and mid teens to kick things off tomorrow morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Winds will remain fairly gusty. Wind chill will be a factor tonight. With temperatures in the teens and gusts 20-25 MPH we will see wind chill values in the single digits at times. This does continue into the morning commute. Bundle up!

Forecasted Wind Chill Values

Thursday is looking much better. We bring back plenty of sunshine and temperatures will begin to warm up. Highs by Thursday afternoon are expected to reach the mid and upper 30s. While it’s still below average, it’s above the freezing mark and certainly warmer than what we saw on Wednesday. It will be a cold start to the day though!

The Day Ahead

Friday through Sunday look even better! We will keep sunshine around through the weekend and temperatures will remain close to and above average. We are back in the mid and upper 40s on Friday and Saturday and reach the 50 degree mark by Sunday!

We kick off the short work week with more 50 degree weather. A storm system will pass to our south and east and could bring some clouds to places south and east of I 64 and I 77. Rain looks to be too far south, but a few showers can’t be ruled out in Tazewell county, just depending on where the storm tracks. We will keep the forecast dry for now, but may need to add a small rain chance for our southern counties.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 50s both days! Christmas travel locally looks to be smooth sailing as well.

Boxing day also looks quiet. We will keep temperatures above average in the 50s with sunshine around. Friday is when things will begin to change. We see clouds increase on Friday and some showers will be possible as our next storm system moves in. We look to remain all rain as temperatures are still warm. Heavier rain is likely Saturday and cold air returns by Sunday.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet. Very cold. Lows in the teens. Wind chills in the single digits.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sunshine! Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. A few more clouds south. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and warm with highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds around and some showers build in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.







