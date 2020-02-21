Bitter start, though sunshine returns today

DISCUSSION: This morning is absolutely frigid as our temperatures have dropped into the low to mid teens. Be sure to throw on plenty of layers this morning and give your vehicles additional time to warm up before heading to work.

Frigid for the morning commute.

Dry conditions will be present outside, which will give us one less thing to worry about. A few clouds will hang around early, but will quickly clear up throughout the morning and make way for some nice sunshine.

Friday planner.

The afternoon brings more quiet and dry weather as we thaw out a bit. Temperatures will climb into the mid 30s, which is still below average. Sunshine continues on as high pressure builds in, so this will make it feel a little more comfortable outside.

Tonight will only be a few degrees warmer than Thursday night (still very cold!!). Expect lows in the upper teens and low 20s under mostly clear skies.

The weekend is looking great. Sunshine continues on Saturday as we warm things back up into the upper 40s. Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer with a good bit of sun as well. Regardless, these conditions will be rather nice for this time of year and should suit your outdoor plans nicely.

Very nice weekend ahead.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the upper 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday, but for the most part we dry up. Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week.

We could see some accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It doesn’t look like a bread and milk event, but we could be dealing with some issues during the Thursday morning commute. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

The end of February and beginning of March look to be near or slightly below average. Colder temperatures look to take us into the first week of March. We still don’t see any major snow storms in the forecast.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Frigid start. Sunshine returns as we warm up a bit later on. Highs in the mid 30s.

TONIGHT:

Another very cold one. Lows in the upper teens.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking quiet for now. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY:

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.