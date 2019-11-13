Bitter wind chill and subfreezing temperatures this morning

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting 7 PM TUESDAY night and will remain in effect until 7 AM Wednesday for Western Greenbrier county. It will remain in effect until 8 AM Wednesday for Western Pocahontas county.

DISCUSSION: An arctic air mass continues to sit over the region this morning, and we are starting things out brutally cold. Temperatures will begin in the teens in most spots, though wind chill values will make it feel like we’re in the single digits at times. Layer up!

We temperatures have not climbed above the freezing mark since we received our snow yesterday, so there is still a good bit of snow and ice on the roads. Drive carefully once again this morning, especially while on the back-roads as they could have some slick spots.

Frigid start to the day.

We should improvements by the afternoon as our highs climb back into the 30s. A good bit of sunshine should hang around and help melt off some of the snow and ice on the ground.

Feeling a bit better by the afternoon.

However, we’ll be in for another chilly night as temperatures drop into the teens again. Our lows shouldn’t be as cold as last night’s numbers, but it’ll still be a frigid one. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

Our temperatures will slowly climb towards the end of the week. Highs will return to the 40s by Thursday and Friday and we should be pretty close to normal by the following weekend. This period is looking pretty quiet at the moment as far as precipitation goes.

Less cold to end the week.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Frigid start, bitter wind chill. Some icy spots still. Highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Very cold again. Lows in the teens.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 50s.