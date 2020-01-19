Bitter Wind Chills Tonight

DISCUSSION: A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Western Greenbrier and Western Pocahontas counties until 10 AM Monday morning. Wind chills in the highest terrain could range from -10 to -15 at times. Be sure to check on your friends who don’t have a warm place to go as well as your furry friends.

Wind chill alerts

Snow showers will eventually taper off as we head through the late evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures are going to drop very rapidly. We are expecting temperatures to fall into the low and mid teens by the morning. Winds die down as well, but we are cold enough and still gusty enough where wind chill values will be in the single digits heading out the door.

Tonight’s Forecast

Martin Luther King Day will be yet another brutally cold one. Morning temperatures will be in the teens as we leave for work and afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 20s for most. Look for a bit of cloud cover to hang around as well before high pressure starts to take over into the middle of the week.

Today’s Forecast

A bit more sunshine for our Tuesday’s highs will be back in the upper 20s and low 30s. Dry weather looks to stick around through the middle of the week. Highs actually look to rebound and return slightly above average on Wednesday and Thursday as we make it into the mid to upper 40s and even low 50s.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come into play until the end of the week. A dry start to Friday will lead into a few showers making a return for the second half of the day. Most of the rain holds off until Saturday morning.

Another somewhat active weekend is expected once again as we have the chance for some rain and snow on Saturday as well as more flurries possible through Sunday before we start to dry out at the beginning of the week.

Temperature Trend

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Flurries taper off and winds slowly die down. Cold with lows in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits.

M.L.K. DAY:

Quiet again, but cloudy and cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY:

Showers in the evening. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

More rain. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.