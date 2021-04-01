Bitterly Cold Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northwestern Pocahontas county until 8 PM Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11PM Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Monroe and Tazewell counties.

A freeze warning goes into effect at 9pm tonight for Wyoming and McDowell counties until 11am Friday morning.

Tonight is going to be another cold one. We will see snow showers wrap up the later we head into the evening, but temperatures will drop into the teens. We will remain breezy through the overnight hours, but sunshine returns for Friday morning. Make sure you cover your plants tonight!

With the gusty winds and chilly temperatures, we will likely see wind chill values in the single digits for a lot of us. We could even have some wind chill below zero in the high terrain. Bundle up heading out tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Friday, we start out very cold in the teens. At least this time it’s drier, skies should be clear by this point thanks to high pressure. Highs only climb to the mid and upper 30s again with a few spots nearing 40 degrees. We are cold again through the evening as we drop back into the 20s.

Saturday we make a quick recovery back into the 50s with more sunshine. Overall it should be a fairly nice day for everyone. Sunday rounding out the weekend also looks great with many being able to break into the 60s once again with abundant sunshine. It will be a very nice Easter Sunday!

Monday looks just as nice as the weekend with highs returning to the mid an upper 60s for most. The sun will be out and about as well thanks to high pressure! Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Tuesday we keep it dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s.

Chances for rain filter back in as we head into the second half of next week, but chances are light until Friday. Highs stick to the 60s at least, for the moment there aren’t any more signs of a big cool down across the area until we get into the following weekend.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Cold and windy. Lows in the teens.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and nice. Highs in the 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY:

More sun. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid 60s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Odd chance for some rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Better chance for rain. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Colder. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Cold. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.