BLACK FRIDAY early morning shoppers will notice clouds increasing but should stay dry up until around 8am. After that sprinkles move their way in with heavy rain late morning through the evening hours. Showers let up some for the overnight into Saturday morning with only hit and miss chances. Highs remain near average in the upper 40s.

SHOP SMALL Saturday starts with the risk of patchy black ice as we dip temps below freezing overnight. We’ll warm up by mid morning with plenty of sunshine. Temps by mid day move their way to the low to mid 50s. A bit more breezy but overall, comfortable.

Sunday a few lingering showers here and there remain but overall we’ll start clearing things up throughout the day. We’re still running about average with temps working their way back to the low to mid 50s. We’ll continue to see clearing skies with sunshine for all by the evening hours. Travel conditions look ok dayside locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few rain drops. Late night trips may want to watch for patchy black ice in the mountains as we dip into the 30s for lows.

Monday will hold onto a few lingering showers for the lower elevations where our higher terrain may see snow flurries briefly in the morning. We slowly clear out by the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temps fall a bit into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday is a rain free and sunny day with temps once again pushing back into the 50s. A few clouds but overall a comfortable day as many transition back to work and school.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with another storm system approaching, with a few showers around and highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday keeps the chance for a few isolated showers possible in the morning, with highs in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Some of those showers could be in the form of a few snowflakes over the WV mountains.

Friday marks the return of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s with high pressure around!

Saturday continues the sunshine and warmth, with highs in the middle 50s.

In your extended day forecast temps fluctuate a bit with a fair mix of above and below average days. A bit of an unsettled period for the start of December but no big indications of a cold snap or snow chance just yet.

FIRE DANGERS RUNNING HIGH THIS WEEK: Very dry air and no rain to speak of until the weekend puts us back into high fire risks. Fall Fire Bans are still in place in West Virginia which means it is unlawful to burn between 7am and 5pm. However, while not against the law, it is not advised to burn until we get some rain. Be mindful of fire arm discharges as hunting season continues.



BLACK FRIDAY

Showers early w/ heavy rain midday, clearing late. Highs in the low to upper 40s/low 50s

SATURDAY

Dry start, clouds increasing PM. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Showers early, heavy late PM. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering showers/mtn snow flurries. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds, rain late Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers, windy, rumble of thunder possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Mtn. Flurries, most clearing out. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Clearing skies, cooler. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Clear and warming up. Highs in the 50s.