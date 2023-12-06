Tonight features mostly cloudy skies with a few stray flurries lingering around. No accumulation is expected but with temperatures dipping back into the mid 20s for overnight lows, the threat for black ice will be alive and well on the untreated roadways as well as bridges and overpasses during the overnight hours. Be careful driving tonight!

Thursday begins with a cold start in the 20s – watch for black ice for the morning commute! We will see our conditions improve, with plenty of sunshine ahead for the afternoon and high temperatures jumping back up into the mid 40s.

Friday continues our warming trend. Mostly sunny skies and a southerly wind flow with an area of high pressure down to our southeast will enable temperatures to jump back up into the mid 50s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Saturday is shaping up to be our warmest day in quite some time! A stout southerly breeze out ahead of our next storm system should allow temperatures to jump into the low 60s – that’s about 15 degrees warmer than our average for this time of year. Expect a bit of a breeze, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible but at least we’re dry!

Sunday brings our next chance of rain back into the region, with a cold front scooting through. Rain is likely during the day, along with gusty conditions. Eventually, as our cold front crosses during the day, we’ll see rain switch to a few snowflakes during the overnight hours, as this system will bring some much cooler air back into the region for Monday. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph on Sunday as our stout cold front crosses – perhaps even a thunderstorm or two will be possible!

Monday looks cold with perhaps a flurry or two in the morning. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 30s despite sunshine returning in the afternoon as a result of a cold westerly breeze in place.

Tuesday sees a slow improvement in temperature forthcoming, with high temperatures in the mid 40s after morning temperatures in the 20s.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s – pretty close to seasonal for this time of year!

In your extended forecast, although bouts of cold weather will briefly ooze their way into our region from Canada, the overall outlook is warm. It’s a little chilly next week but the long-term pattern looks to flip the switch once again for the second half of the month. In addition to warm conditions, our pattern is trending a bit more unsettled, with a series of systems working their way through. Don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app, free on the Apple and Google Play stores – you can check the radar and zoom in on your neighborhood with just a couple taps of a button!

TONIGHT

Lingering flurries. Mostly cloudy – watch for black ice! Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Much warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Very warm! Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY

Rain likely. Breezy. Strong gusts possible. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

AM lingering flurry. PM sun. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Still cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.