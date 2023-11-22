Tonight features the chances for rain through the early evening but as temperatures drop in the highlands, we’ll see a switchover to light freezing rain and perhaps even some snow showers. Even in the highest peaks, little to no wintry accumulations are expected.

With temperatures dropping below freezing area-wide tonight, untreated overpasses and bridges will be subject to freezing. Watch out for black ice! Most roadways with ground around them should be okay with ground temperatures still well above freezing. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. In addition, it’s a breezy night on the way with wind gusts as high as 25 mph possible in the mountains with a stout northwest flow behind our cold front.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a decent day as long as you don’t mind a little chill. We will begin the day with temperatures around 30 degrees and warm up into the upper 40s for high temperatures with partly sunny skies. With high pressure down to our south, we will pick up a southwesterly breeze which could enable some spots in our lowland spots to jump into the low 50s. Overall, that is pretty close to normal for this time of year!

Black Friday will be a chilly one for shoppers but we’ve certainly had worse! Temperatures will be just above freezing to begin the day, so if you’re knocking some shopping out and catching those deals, be aware that it will be cold! A weak cold front will slide through the area during the day, enabling a north breeze to kick in. That’s a cooler air flow and will keep temperatures pinned down into the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday is another chilly day for the small business shoppers! We’ll begin the day around 30 degrees and warm up into the upper 40s by the afternoon. High pressure to our north will shift to our northeast by the evening, enabling a southeast flow to kick in.

Sunday features our next chance for rain returning as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday morning with showers possible by the afternoon as a warm front lifts north through the two Virginias. That should allow high temperatures to reach the low 50s despite the afternoon clouds and rain. Showers look to provide a wet ride for the evening, so folks driving back Sunday evening from Thanksgiving plans will want to consider that as part of their drive.

Monday looks damp and dreary, similar to the type of weather we experienced today, with high temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees, mostly cloudy conditions, and periods of light showers and drizzle. Some of that precipitation falling could fall in the form of light freezing rain or even snow at the highest peaks during the morning withe temperatures near freezing in those locations. We’ll see a clearing trend begin to take place Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region, but with a strong Canadian high pressure system to our north, high temperatures will be stuck into the 30s! We’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 30s after a morning start in the low 20s.

Wednesday sees a few clouds return with a storm system nearby but at this point, we look to remain dry. We’ll see high temperatures rebound into the low 40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to rebound to near normal temperature-wise as we wrap up the month of November and head into the last month of 2023. Our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year’s wintry season. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has an interactive radar for your location that you can zoom into at any time for those outdoor plans – completely free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

