Tonight will be a very cold with clearing skies and temperatures dropping into the mid teens. Black ice will once again be an issue on the roadways tonight – treat any untreated roadway as if it is ice covered and give yourself a little extra time when driving. Wind chill values will once again be down into the single digits at times with a light breeze in place.

Wednesday begins as an absolutely frigid start in the mid to upper teens with mostly clear skies but we’ll see a big rebound in temperature with high pressure nosing to our east by the afternoon. That will allow for a big jump in temperature with a southerly flow developing, which should enable highs to jump 30 degrees from our lows in the mid 40s after low in the teens. Black ice will once again be an issue for the morning commute.

Thursday continues our trend of sunshine and warmer temperatures in comparison to the beginning of the week, with high pressure in control and highs in the mid 40s. It will be another day with a cold start, with many of us down into the low 20s to begin the day.

Friday features partly sunny skies and temperatures jumping up to around 50 degrees. High pressure will continue to be in control.

Saturday keeps partly sunny skies. A few clouds will try to filter in with a weak system back to our west. At this point, we should remain dry with highs in the low 50s.

Christmas Eve will see the mercury climb a little more, as high pressure slides more to our east, giving us a more direct southerly flow. As a result, we will make a run toward the mid 50s. Santa Claus and his reindeer probably won’t complain about the temperatures in the region with it being a little on the warm side compared to the North Pole!

Christmas Day features a few more clouds out ahead of our next system back to our west – a few sprinkles look to be possible with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Tuesday keeps the unsettled pattern around with a few showers possible and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, our pattern looks to become a bit unsettled once again following Christmas, with a potent low pressure system arriving out of the Rockies slipping in. This will eventually bring a brief return to some cooler weather for the middle of next week. The overall pattern still looks warm though heading into the beginning of 2024. Please held up build our weather photo gallery! We’d love to see your snow photos – head over to our website and head to the Weather Together tab.

