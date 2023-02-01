Tonight keeps the clouds around with a few snow showers possible. The snow won’t be anything like what we encountered last night, but do watch for black ice in the morning as temperatures dip back into the 20s once again.

Thursday features mostly cloudy skies for the region after a few flurries during the morning hours. High temperatures will jump to around 40 despite the clouds.

Friday is a frosty start but drier air pushes in from the northwest. Colder, sure, but at least our gloomy run is coming to an end. Despite more sunshine through the day, blustery northwest winds will keep us chilly with highs only in the middle 20s. Wind chill values will likely be down into the teens with the breeze, so be sure to plan to bundle up!

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with an abundant amount of sunshine. It will be a brutally cold start, with many locations down to around 10 degrees, but a nice return flow with a southwest breeze will warm us all the way up to near 40 – so after a frigid few hours to begin the day, we’ll wrap up the day on a decent note.

Sunday brings mostly cloudy conditions back into the picture with a clipper system up to our north. It looks to remain far enough north to keep precipitation chances away from the region, but expect some clouds to cover up the sun for a majority of the day, with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday brings an area of high pressure to our northeast, which will allow temperatures to warm up nicely into the lower 50s.

Tuesday allows the clouds to build from west to east as we progress through the afternoon, with our next storm system embarking toward the region. At this point, most of the day looks dry, but chances for rain will be on the increase as we head toward dinnertime. High temperatures will jump up into the middle 50s, so it’s a mild afternoon on the way.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warmup is looking likely for the early part of February. However, the on-again, off-again lineup of storm systems looks to keep us generally soggy at times. For now, the muddy winter of 2023 looks to hold true to its name with no real threat of a major (or minor for that matter) snow event across the two Virginias in the foreseeable future.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Watch for black ice! Lows in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY

Few isolated showers south. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY

Windy and cold. Sunshine. Highs in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and remaining mild. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warm once again! Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

PM showers possible. Warm. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Few AM showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs near 50.