Thursday fall is here as we enjoy a sunshine filled day. Northwest winds funnel more cold air in as highs only make the upper 60s by the late afternoon. This is where things get tricky for those hoping for a few more weeks in their growing season. Hardy plants will be fine but those more sensitive will need some help in our higher elevations. Most of us will see lows in the low 40s keeping gardens safe, for now.

Friday will be a chilly start with many of us in the upper 40s and despite blue skies and sunshine, temps won’t move much through the day. Expect the 60s most the day with only a handful of us reaching the low 70s by the late afternoon. A light northeast breeze will keep the chill around most of the day.

Friday night football is looking in great shape even if you’ll need a sweater after sunset. It’ll certainly feel like football weather.

Saturday, a little change to the forecast thanks to Hurricane Lee. At Lee makes landfall in Newfoundland in Canada, it’ll push our protective high pressure system out. We’ll see a dry day with increasing high level clouds as temps struggle into the low 70s. Saturday evening, clouds thicken with rain expected late night into our Sunday morning as a warm front lifts through.

Sunday with our warm front lifting through in the early morning hours, showers continue much of the morning but we’ll catch a break in the afternoon as showers become more scattered. A cold front arrives early evening for a few more chances of scattered showers as temps work into the low 70s before falling quickly after the cold front exits Sunday night. Showers will come to an end by dawn on Monday.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy start with clearing skies throughout the day. Thanks to the cold front Sunday, temps will just scratch the 70 degree mark towards our western counties but our eastern mountains will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s all day. At least we’ll see more sunshine by the late afternoon and early evening.

Tuesday is dry with sunshine but the chilly air is hanging tough. Morning temps in the upper 40s and low 50s only warm into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Still a few degrees below average.

Wednesday a few clouds on an otherwise nice day as we continue with the cooler than average run. Temps slide into the low 70s but not much more than than but the afternoon. A isolated shower chance remains but most will enjoy a dry day overall.

In your extended forecast, we look to run cooler than average by a few degrees in the low 70s for that fall feel. Summer only has a week left and it looks like we’ll be spending that week enjoying a fall preview. Typically September and October are fairly dry months for our region and we look to stay below to rainfall averages here too with several dry day set for late September.

