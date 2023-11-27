Monday morning will be a wintry mix of drizzle and flurries as temps tumble towards the freezing mark. Patchy black ice will be an issue most of the morning for the higher terrain, bridges, and overpasses. We don’t warm up much with strong westerly winds 10-15mph, gusts pushing 25-30mph, and cloudy skies. Temps struggle to stay near the freezing mark today. As winds increase this afternoon, wind chills will keep us feeling like were in the teens and twenties. Frost bite can occur in 30 minutes on exposed skin making the day a good one to bundle up for.

***WIND ADVISORY***

A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 7pm Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for Pocahontas county in West Virginia, Giles and Bland County in Virginia. Sustained winds above 30mph with gusts over 40mph possible. Downed trees and localized power outages possible. Combined with cold overnight lows in the 20s, wind chills will be near or just below zero. Have alternative heating sources ready in case power goes out due to winds.

Tonight, winds increase for the ridgelines 15-20mph with gusts pushing above 30mphs at times. As temps cool after sunset into the teens and twenties, wind chill values drop into the single digits for most. Higher elevations dealing with more of the wind aspect of the night will see wind chill values below zero at times. Frost bite can occur in less than 15 minutes in these conditions.

Since cold air can’t hold as much moisture as warmer air, a few flurries are likely across the mountain tops. A grassy coating of snow in Nicholas, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, and higher mountains through Raleigh, Summers, and Fayette county likely. Most won’t see much outside of a few passing flurries. While the windy nature of the day should help dry roads out, there are always stubborn areas that deal with run off which will freeze overnight. Watch for black ice potential in these areas.

Tuesday morning will be a frigidly cold one with temps in the teens and twenties and wind chill values at or just below zero. For those that walk to the bus stop or school, hats, gloves, and heavy jackets will be necessary as wind chills these cold can cause frost bite in 15 minutes. We don’t warm up at all through the day with temps below freezing and winds are unrelenting. We’ll be stuck with wind chill values in the teens all day. At least the skies begin to clear so no new threat of winter weather.

Wednesday is breezy, but winds do begin to relax a good bit as the day progresses. Still the issue with a frosty bite through the day as temps slowly rise into the low 40s. Mountains will still struggle in the upper 30s. Sunshine will be a driving force behind the slow and steady warm up. Once the sun sets, however, temps crash back into the frosty 20s.

Thursday we get some extra help from a change in winds in the upper atmosphere. Our jet steam nudges farther north which puts us on the warm side of it. With sunshine plentiful and southerly winds aloft, temps rise steadily out of the 20s into the low 50s by the afternoon. Not exactly a warm day, but a big improvement on how the week started.

Friday clouds are on the increase through much of the early morning followed by light scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. A better chance of rain Friday evening but with southerly winds, we still manage to reach the 50s. Overnight lows stay warm in the 40s so we’ll see only rain.

Saturday morning showers become scattered once again. A gloomy day with a passing shower here or there, but by the afternoon, most will be dry. Temps still mange the low 50s however, our warm up will soon come to an end as a cold front approaches for Sunday night.

Sunday is a mild start to the day with many in the 40s thanks to overnight clouds keeping us insulated. Temps don’t move much but many will see the 50 degree mark by the afternoon. As a cold front approaches from the west, winds will increase much of the day. Showers likely by Sunday evening lasting overnight into Monday.

In your extended forecast, another shot of cold air moves in as we embark on the first full week of December. Highs struggle to get close to average now in the upper 40s this time of year. While long range forecast can change quite a bit, signs are showing for a few snow chances early December. The winter season may not wait for our calendars to catch up.

