Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning.

Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!

Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A light accumulation of snow, along with a glaze of ice is possible over the mountain areas, which could cause a few slick spots. Lows will be around 30, though it’ll be warmer to the west.

Thursday is looking more and more messy as we deal with an early morning wintery mix. Travelers, give yourself extra time if planning on holiday travel. For the middle of Thursday, we’re expecting rain, steady at times, to push in. Thursday night into Friday morning is when we start to see a changeover to ice then snow for everyone. Snow showers will continue through Friday.

Friday, as our arctic front passes through, temperatures crash hard and fast. Expect temperatures to drop quickly around the morning commute Friday. Flash freezing of the previous day’s rain will make travel dangerous. As our ground cools fast, snow showers, steady at times will begin to stick with light measurable snow likely.

Though some light snow accumulations are possible, which could make travel alone dangerous, the dangerous wind chill values Friday afternoon into the evening will be just as dangerous, if not more! We’re looking at wind chill values by the evening Friday across the region well below zero in the neighborhood of -15 to -30 with air temperatures dropping into the single digits and wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.

Saturday we begin to clear things out with some lingering flurries over the mountains. The main story of the day will be temperatures as they won’t make it out of the teens for daytime highs! Wind chills will be at or below zero the whole day making our Christmas Eve a very dangerous situation as frostbite and hypothermia can occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. In other words, bundle up head to toe!

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temperatures are just above the zero-degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past week’s storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family.

Monday will finally feature a warmer pattern beginning to develop – but it’s still cold. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs back up into the upper 20s after another cold night in the single digits.

Tuesday begins the real ‘thaw’ as a southerly breeze kicks in. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine, with highs in the lower 30s – if we reach freezing, that’ll be about 100 hours straight of below freezing temperatures in our region dating back to Friday morning!

Wednesday is warmer once again, with highs in the middle to upper 30s under plenty of sun.

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Year’s weekend. So far, we are looking for New Year’s Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long-range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds with a scattered rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows around 30.

THURSDAY

Early mountain mix, otherwise, rain showers at times. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY

Snow showers in the morning. Windy. Temperatures drop into the single digits for the afternoon with wind chill values between -15 and -30!

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY

Clearing for most with a few lingering WV mountain flakes. Highs in the middle teens. Wind chill values below 0.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Partly sunny, VERY COLD. Highs in the teens. Wind chill values near 0.

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Sunny, still cold. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still plenty of sun, warming up. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny once again with highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

Still looking good! Highs in the lower 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the middle 50s.