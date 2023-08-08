Have storm damage photos like this from Monday? We’d love to see!

Tuesday will be a calmer day as we draw in cooler and drier air from our northwest. Morning showers fade followed by clouds breaking up mid-morning. By this afternoon, we’ll see sunshine return with temps staying cool in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels drop through the day with a light breeze making today a nice one to air out the house. Especially good news for the thousands without power as a result of destructive storms from Monday.

The quiet trend continues tonight as skies continue to clear and winds calm after sunset. Temps cool quickly after the sun goes down with the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows. Great sleeping weather night and most welcomed after yesterday.

Wednesday sunshine will be the rule with the exception being a rouge shower in the afternoon. Most of us will enjoy a quiet day with a few cumulous clouds roaming the region. Temps warm slightly as winds pick up out of the southwest 5-10mph. A touch of humidity but still within comfortable levels. Atypical of an early August day as temps still hover around the upper 70 degree marks.

Thursday we kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a rainy note as a warm front lifts north in the morning. A few breaks between showers in the afternoon but keep the umbrellas close by as a cold front towards our west moves in for the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms become likely as we hit the heat of the day (3pm-7pm). Severe weather risks look low for now with the best potential of a strong thunderstorm along the cold front itself, mainly impacting counties west of I-77 and into Eastern Kentucky. Highs for the day are hurt by the mostly cloudy day only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Friday looks drier for us but expect a good mix of sun and clouds, leaning heavy on the cloudy side by the afternoon. Highs manage the upper 70s with several of us staying dry. However, with the afternoon heat and humidity, the chance for a pop-up shower, mainly across our mountains will be possible.

Saturday will feature several dry hours to enjoy but as the afternoon rolls in, expect storm clouds to start to build. Highs for the day push into the low 80s as we return to a more summerlike feel. A few pop-up late afternoon and early evening storms likely in a scattered fashion. A good day for the interactive radar found on our website and app.

Sunday the same pattern continues with a few dry hours then showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Temps remain around the low 80 mark. These will fade after sunset for a damp and muggy overnight.

Monday once again hosts several dry hours after a muggy start. Temps warm steadily into the low 80s with a few afternoon pop-up showers likely. A storm or two roll through for the evening hours before fading in the early nighttime hours.

In your extended forecast, temps hover around the low to mid 80s with afternoon showers becoming more a normal pattern than not. No real indicators of large storm systems just yet, but as August pushes on, severe weather chances are still on the table as we enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

